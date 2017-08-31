This content was published on August 31, 2017 5:23 PM Aug 31, 2017 - 17:23

The clean-up has begun, but rebuilding will take years. (Keystone)

Aid groups are rallying to support the stricken Swiss village of Bondo, where clean-up, reconstruction, and loss of business are set to cost millions.



On Thursday, just over a week after a massive landslide descended on the Graubünden town, the Swiss Solidarity organization opened a dedicated donation stream to collect money for the rebuilding efforts.



Some CHF300,000 ($311,870) will be released immediately, the group said: CHF60,000 for affected individuals, and CHF240,000 for small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the sudden shock.



The donation fund is accessible hereexternal link; proceeds will go towards longer-term reconstruction efforts and compensating lost incomes.



Money received that goes beyond the needs requested by Bondo will be re-diverted to a fund covering storm victims in Switzerland, the group noted.



Years of rebuilding



The initiative comes a day after another solidarity group, called “Patronage for mountain communes”, announced that it would be donating CHF500,000, as well as establishing a fund of its own.



Its president, former Swiss cabinet minister Hans-Rudolf Merz, called on individuals and towns, as well as businesses and foundations, to contribute to the appealexternal link.



On Tuesday, after some days of assessing the widespread damage, authorities said that it would take years to rebuild after the landslide which swept away eight hikers. It remained unclear when some residents could return to their homes.



Under the recurring risk of further landslides, workers are trying to clear about 200,000 cubic metres (seven million cubic feet) of rock and earth that was shifted by the landslide, before disposing of it in the northern part of the valley.

