51 people died and almost a thousand were injured in the earthquake of November 26. (Keystone / Malton Dibra)

Switzerland has committed CHF10.2 million ($10.4 million) to help with reconstruction efforts following the November earthquake in Albania.

The announcement was made at Monday’s international donor conference in Brussels, where a total of €1.15 billion was pledged. The European Union member states and the European Commission together contributed around €400 million; Turkey alone pledged over €46 million.

Albania was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale on November 26. The epicenter was 10km from the second largest city, Durres, and the natural disaster claimed 51 lives. Up to 17,000 people were displaced from their homes and over 10,000 houses are in need of repair. Total damage is estimated at around CHF900 million and reconstruction costs could amount to some CHF1.15 billion.

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Swiss Humanitarian Aid sent an emergency response team and provided relief supplies of 100 winter tents, 400 beds and 1,200 blankets as well as tarpaulins to be distributed in rural areas. According to the Swiss authorities, around 5,200 Albanians benefited from the Swiss intervention.



