Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Reconstruction efforts aid Swiss pledge millions to earthquake-stricken Albania

eearthquake

51 people died and almost a thousand were injured in the earthquake of November 26.

(Keystone / Malton Dibra)

Switzerland has committed CHF10.2 million ($10.4 million) to help with reconstruction efforts following the November earthquake in Albania. 

The announcement was made at Monday’s international donor conference in Brussels, where a total of €1.15 billion was pledged. The European Union member states and the European Commission together contributed around €400 million; Turkey alone pledged over €46 million. 

Albania was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale on November 26. The epicenter was 10km from the second largest city, Durres, and the natural disaster claimed 51 lives. Up to 17,000 people were displaced from their homes and over 10,000 houses are in need of repair. Total damage is estimated at around CHF900 million and reconstruction costs could amount to some CHF1.15 billion. 

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, Swiss Humanitarian Aid sent an emergency response team and provided relief supplies of 100 winter tents, 400 beds and 1,200 blankets as well as tarpaulins to be distributed in rural areas. According to the Swiss authorities, around 5,200 Albanians benefited from the Swiss intervention. 

Mounting casualties Swiss rescue team sent to Albanian earthquake disaster

Switzerland has sent 15 specialist rescue personnel to help Albania deal with the aftermath of a large earthquake. Some 26 people have so far been ...

This content was published on November 27, 2019 11:33 AM


swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters