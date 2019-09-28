This content was published on September 28, 2019 12:32 PM

Lucerne: The yellow building is SUVA's head office. (PHOTOPRESS/Christian Beutler)

Between 2021 and 2027, the Swiss National Accident Insurance Fund (SUVA)external link plans to cut about 20% of its jobs in the claims management department.

Currently, that department has more than 800 jobs, including agency clerks, district physicians, insurance physicians at the head office and lawyers for objections and court cases. The cuts would affect workers who handle administrative processes that can be automated.

SUVA expects that it can absorb most of the planned job cuts through retirements, dismissals and job changes. In an article published in CH Mediaexternal link and confirmed by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, SUVA notes that the measure is a digitization project and not a savings programme. This is shown by the fact that new jobs are being created in “promising areas”, especially in the area of data processing.

According to the article, the personnel changes affect the headquarters in Lucerne as well as branches around the country.

Established in 1918, SUVA initially focused on occupational accidents and diseases. Later, it added risk prevention and accident rehabilitation to its offer.

Keystone-SDA/swissinfo.ch/sm

