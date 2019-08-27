This content was published on August 27, 2019 4:43 PM

From August 30 through September 1, journalists from 60 countries will convene in the Swiss capital Bern to discuss what it's like to tell stories in their homelands.

It's all part of the "Reportagen Festivalexternal link": more than 50 events giving insight into issues that move people around the world, through the eyes of the journalists who report on them.

The festival will culminate in the first-ever "True Story Award," an honour given to one of these 39 nominated pieces of journalismexternal link.

Join the events and the awards ceremony live, right here:

reportagen live stream live stream of the reportagen festival

swissinfo.ch is a media partner for the Reportagen Festival.

