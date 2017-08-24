This content was published on August 24, 2017 3:32 PM Aug 24, 2017 - 15:32

A search is underway for 14 people missing following a massive landslide in Bondo, canton Graubünden. Rocks rolled up to the entrance of the village, destroying buildings. It's thought that greater damage and casualties were avoided thanks to an automatic alarm system set up after a similar natural disaster in the area in 2012. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

