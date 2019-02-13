This content was published on February 13, 2019 12:52 PM

The Swiss government has given the green light for strengthening cooperation on armament research with the United States.

The aim is the development of information and sensor technology for military and civilian use, according to a statement by the defence ministry on Wednesday.

The development of such technologies is likely to be crucial for the performance and the vulnerability of a key system of Switzerland’s armed forces, the ministry says.

The deal will allow Switzerland to benefit from closer cooperation with research institution in the US, notably for the transfer of experience and know-how for future systems in the army and for the protection of the civilian population from nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.

The bilateral agreement is valid for 20 years after the signature by both states.

Switzerland cooperates with several other countries – including Germany, France, Sweden, Norway as well as Israel and Australia – on armament issues.

The European Defence Agency, an intergovernmental institution of the European Union, last year proposed boosting cooperation with Switzerland.

Neutral Switzerland has also concluded a partnership with the 29-member NATOexternal link.

