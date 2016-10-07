Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Research

Munching maggots solve waste problems

Sci & Tech Business

...

Swiss researchers are finding innovative uses for fly larvae in developing countries to speed up the transformation of organic waste into compost and providing valuable fish feed.

Scientists from the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) in Frick, canton Aargau, are working with colleagues in the Ghanaian capital Accra to develop innovative compost techniques using black soldier fly larvae, which feed on rotting organic material.

"They can reduce most of just about any type of organic waste in a short space of time,” says Noah Adamtey from FiBL, according to a statement published on the Swiss National Science Foundation website on Friday.

In some countries, organic waste can make up over half of all trash causing huge hygiene problems. Composting techniques are also underutilised.

To reduce the problem, the scientists fed organic waste to the tiny soldier fly maggots which chew it up in record time, reducing composting time by a third to less than 80 days. Farmers can then spread the valuable compost on their fields. The maggots are also used by fish farmers as animal feed.

"The larvae are an extremely interesting source of animal feed when you consider their protein and fat content, plus their amino acid profile,” says Adamtey.

Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) in Dübendorf are also exploring the potential of selling dried larvae to chicken breeders in Uganda, who traditionally mix their feed themselves. An Eawag project in Indonesia is also planned that will sell the living larvae to local songbird owners.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus