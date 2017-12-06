Swiss shoppers who drive over the border to stock up cost the Swiss retail industry CHF9.1 billion ($9.2 billion) this year, according to researchers at the University of St Gallen.
This is almost 10% more than the figure for 2015, said the studyexternal link, which looked at five heavily affected sectors: food, pharmacy, clothes, sport and household appliances.
It found that although fewer Swiss were engaging in “shopping tourism”, the average shopping basket was getting bigger. What’s more, not only were older people developing a taste for shopping abroad, but a person’s income was not a factor in their shopping behaviour.
Swiss who lived in cantons near the border were unsurprisingly more likely to shop abroad – more than half said they did so regularly. Pharmacy products were in particular demand.
Internet shopping had also gained in popularity. Compared with 2015, the share of people who placed online orders with foreign companies had increased from 30% to 37%. On average a quarter of the products bought in the five analysed sectors were bought online, with clothes and sports equipment particularly popular.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.