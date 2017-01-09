Swiss central bank reports CHF24 billion annual profit

Profit from foreign currency positions amounted to more than CHF19 billion (Keystone)

The Swiss National Bank made big gains in 2016, reporting a CHF24 billion ($23.5 billion) profit in provisional results. It’s a huge pendulum swing from the CHF23.3 billion loss made the year before.

The results were largely down to foreign currency holdings built up to weaken the strong Swiss franc, typically a safe haven currency. Foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, gained in strength last year, boosting the SNB’s position.

The central bank regularly buys euros, dollars and other currencies to prevent the franc from appreciating too much. Profit from foreign currency positions amounted to more than CHF19 billion, the SNB said in an interim statement released on Monday.

After taking into account the distribution reserve of CHF1.9 billion, the net profit will be in excess of CHF21 billion. This will allow a dividend payment of CHF15 per share. Profit distribution to the government and Switzerland’s 26 cantons should be up to CHF1.5 billion.

A valuation gain of CHF3.9 billion was also recorded on gold holdings.

The loss in 2015 was mainly due to currency fluctuations.

A detailed report on the annual result with definitive figures will be released on March 6.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.



