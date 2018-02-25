This content was published on February 25, 2018 6:01 PM Feb 25, 2018 - 18:01

A 40-year-old hiker and a 57-year-old cross-country skier lost their lives in two separate avalanches in the Swiss Alps in recent days.

The hiker was a in a group of four that were swept away by an avalanche on Saturday near a steep gorge at 3,600m above the village of Arolla, which is popular starting point for hiking and ski tours. Rescue services managed to reach them and they were transported to hospitals in Martigny and Sion. However, the 40-year old woman from Valais died on Saturday night in the hospital. The other three hikers are recovering but are not in danger of losing their lives.

An avalanche swept away two mountaineers on Saturday around 12:00 in Lauenen, near the upscale mountain resort of Gstaad. One of them was able to pull himself out of the snow on his own and alert emergency services. Seriously injured, the second was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he died during the night.

Another fatality

On Thursday, Austrian rescue services spotted the body of German cross-country skier in the Lower Engadine in the canton of Graubünden. The 57-year-old man had embarked on a solo expedition in the Austrian-Swiss frontier area last week. He was reported missing when he did not return as expected.

The Austrian rescue services launched a search operation on Wednesday and a helicopter finally spotted the traces of an avalanche at around 2,400m on the Swiss side. That's where the rescuers ultimately found the body of the skier. The Graubünden police have taken over the investigation into the incident from their Austrian counterparts. According to the preliminary information available, the skier had triggered the avalanche last weekend while passing through the area.

