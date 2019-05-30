This content was published on May 30, 2019 12:52 PM

The Swiss ship Viking Sigyn, anchored in Budapest after the fatal accident

(Keystone / Peter Lakatos)

At least seven people are dead after their boat collided with a Swiss luxury steamer on the River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, late on Wednesday night.

Another 21 people are still missing: 19 South Korean tourists as well as the two Hungarian crew members. There were 35 people on board the "Hableany" when it collided with the "Viking Sigyn", which belongs to Basel-based Viking River Cruises. Heavy rain has hindered the search efforts, but seven passengers have been rescued.

A Viking spokesman told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA that nobody aboard the Viking hotel ship had been injured. He said that the company was cooperating with the investigation being led by the Hungarian authorities.

The cause of the boat crash is not clear, but the Hungarian police have filed criminal charges against a suspect not yet identified.

The South Korean travel company "Verygoodtour" has expressed its condolences and pledged to help the victims and their families. Meanwhile, the South Korean authorities said they would send a rescue team.

Keystone-SDA, SRF, sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram