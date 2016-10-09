Swiss Broadcasting Corp. head to retire by 2018

De Weck, from canton Fribourg, joined the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation as director general in 2011. (Keystone)

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), swissinfo.ch's parent company, has confirmed that Roger de Weck is expected to leave his post as SBC director general within the next two years.



“The SBC confirms that it is thinking about the succession of Director General de Weck, as he will reach retirement age in 2018,” the media organisation said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was made in response to speculation in a Sunday morning story by the German-language newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, which discussed de Weck’s “foreseeable” retirement.

The SBC’s retirement age for men is 65, although executives have the possibility to extend their retirement until age 70. However, this special measure must be agreed upon by both the employee and the company.

Before taking the position of SBC director general in 2011, de Weck was editor-in-chief of the weekly German newspaper Die Zeit, and of the daily Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.