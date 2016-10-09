Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Roger de Weck

Swiss Broadcasting Corp. head to retire by 2018

Business Culture

...

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), swissinfo.ch's parent company, has confirmed that Roger de Weck is expected to leave his post as SBC director general within the next two years.

“The SBC confirms that it is thinking about the succession of Director General de Weck, as he will reach retirement age in 2018,” the media organisation said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was made in response to speculation in a Sunday morning story by the German-language newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, which discussed de Weck’s “foreseeable” retirement.

The SBC’s retirement age for men is 65, although executives have the possibility to extend their retirement until age 70. However, this special measure must be agreed upon by both the employee and the company.

Before taking the position of SBC director general in 2011, de Weck was editor-in-chief of the weekly German newspaper Die Zeit, and of the daily Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Clients such as Appenzeller cheese will notice a difference in the marketing approach of some of Switzerland's media companies (RDB)
Public service is essential for the functioning of democracy in Switzerland, particularly in the digital age. This is SBC's position in the debate over the mandate of the publicly-owned media company (Keystone)
See in other languages: 8
swissinfo.ch journalists at the headquarters in Bern (swissinfo.ch)
See in other languages: 8

Focus