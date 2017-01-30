He is only half-Swiss. He holds Swiss and South African citizenship. His father Robert comes from German-speaking Switzerland. His mother Lynette hails from South Africa. (RDB)

His wife, whom he married in 2009, is no slouch at tennis either. Mirka Vavrinec is a Slovak-born Swiss former professional tennis player. She reached 76th in the women’s world rankings in 2001. They met while both were competing for Switzerland in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. (Keystone)

There are three pairs of twins in the family. Roger and Mirka have a pair of girls (Myla and Charlene born July 23, 2009) and a pair of boys (Leo and Lenny born May 6, 2014). His older sister Diana also has twins. (Keystone)

He won a couple of cows in his career. They came from the Swiss Open. One he named Juliette in 2003. The other, which he won 10 years later, was named Desiree. (RDB)

He has a special edition stamp of him released by the Swiss Post on April 10, 2007 in Basel. It was the first time that a stamp was issued for a living person of Swiss origin. (Keystone/Schweizer Post)

He had a Swiss street named after him in 2016 in Biel, canton Bern, where he completed part of his junior training. “Allée Roger Federer” connects with the national tennis centre. (Keystone)

He is an omnivore. He has said he eats everything. But until the age of 16, he was vegetarian on grounds of taste rather than ethics or health. (Keystone)

As a kid, he played badminton, cricket, football and basketball, all of which improved his hand-eye coordination, agility and fitness. (RDB)

He was known as an exceptional football player until the age of 12, when he decided to focus on tennis, which he began playing at age 8. To this day, he supports his hometown team FC Basel and the Swiss national football team. (RDB)

He spent his childhood in the Swiss communities of Birsfelden, Riehen, and Munchenstein, all located around Basel and close to the French and German borders. Villa Wenkenhof in Riehen, where his wedding party took place. (RDB)

Federer’s mother tongue is English, but he grew up speaking native Swiss German and German. He also speaks French fluently. (AFP)

His original tennis role models and idols were Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg. (Keystone/Photopress)

He became the first Swiss man to win a Grand Slam singles title with his victory at Wimbledon in 2003. (Keystone)

He has been named Swiss Athlete of the Year six times, in 2003-2004, 2006-2007, 2012, and 2014. (Keystone)

The London School of Marketing named him the world’s most marketable sports star in 2015. (Keystone)

The foundation he began in his name in 2003 has raised $15 million so far. It focuses on education in South Africa and Switzerland. (Keystone)

His likes water sports and fast cars, particularly Mercedes, and owns luxury homes in Dubai and in Wollerau, on the hills overlooking Lake Zurich, and in Valbella, part of a ski area in canton Graubünden. His favorite vacation spots are the Maldives, Dubai and the Swiss Alps. (Keystone)