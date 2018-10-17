The Swiss government has tightened sanctions against Myanmar because of human rights concerns, including imposing individual sanctions on members of its military.
This brings Switzerland into line with steps already taken by the European Union.
The measures include a strengthening of the embargo on military equipment and goods that could be used for repression, including equipment, technology and software that can be used to monitor communications.
An asset freeze and travel ban (entering and transiting through Switzerland) have been imposed on “seven high-ranking members of Myanmar’s military and security forces who are accused of serious human rights violations”, the economics ministry (SECO) said in a press releaseexternal link. “The funds and economic resources of these individuals have been frozen and must be reported to SECO without delay,” it added.
The government said it “condemns the ongoing widespread, systematic, grave human rights violations committed by Myanmar’s military and security forces, and is deeply concerned by the deteriorating human rights situation”.
More than 700,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority fled in 2017 following a crackdown by the army and Buddhist militias. They are still living in sprawling refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh. In mid-September, UN investigators called for an international investigation and prosecution of Myanmar's army chief and five other top military commanders for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against the Rohingya.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.