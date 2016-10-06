Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Neuchâtel law

Salvation Army ordered to permit assisted suicide

By swissinfo.ch and agencies

Society Human interest Law and order

...

A Christian nursing home in the French-speaking part of Switzerland must allow assisted suicide – per order of the Federal Court.

Located in canton Neuchâtel, the old age home belongs to the Salvation Army, an international Christian church and charitable organisation.

According to a cantonal law in effect since January 1, 2015, recognised charitable institutions – which receive subsidies – must respect a patient’s wish for assisted suicide on their premises; non-recognised institutions need only explain their position on assisted suicide.

The nursing home and the Salvation Army, which fall into the former category, filed a complaint against this, arguing it violated their religious beliefs and freedom of conscience.

But the federal judges in Lausanne ruled that, based on the right to self-determination, every individual is allowed to decide when and how he or she wants to die.

The state must respect this, they said, although it is not obliged to provide the necessary means: the issue is not so much the right to die but more the freedom to die, and the new law in Neuchâtel guarantees this freedom of choice.

The judges said that the clash between the freedom of religion and the right to self-determination was the result of the nursing home’s status as a charitable institution. The trade-off for enjoying subsidies was giving up total economic freedom and being subordinate to state control.

They pointed out that the nursing home could avoid the legal obligation by renouncing its charitable status, thereby losing government subsidies. 

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch and agencies


Links

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

In 2015, more charitable donations went to supporting foreign aid efforts in response to events such as the Nepal earthquake. (Keystone)
Committing suicide is an age-old issue. Here depicted is one of the most famous suicides: “The Death of Socrates”. This painting by Jacques Louis David (1748-1825) dates from 1787 (akg-images)
See in other languages: 9
End-of-life care is an important society issue (AFP)
See in other languages: 9
Assisted suicide: usually induced through a lethal dose of barbiturates (Keystone)

Focus