Hundreds of science enthusiasts took to the streets of Geneva on Saturday – Earth Day – to march in support of scientific inquiry and empiricism as part of an international March for Science event.

The event was one of more than 600 “satellite marches” that took place all over the globe, in parallel with a March for Science event in Washington, DC.

The Geneva event was intended to “celebrate science for the good of humanity” as well as the “Swiss commitment to science as an example to communities worldwide.” It comes just three months after the Women’s March on Washington, which also inspired sister marches in Switzerland and around the world.

