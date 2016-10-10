Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Green technology

Solar Impulse team envisages solar drones

By swissinfo.ch and agencies

Sci & Tech Business Environment
in depth: Solar Impulse

...
Bertrand Piccard (left) and André Borschberg celebrate with crew members in front of the Solar Impulse 2 in Abu Dhabi on July 26 (Keystone)

Bertrand Piccard (left) and André Borschberg celebrate with crew members in front of the Solar Impulse 2 in Abu Dhabi on July 26

(Keystone)

The pilots of the Swiss Solar Impulse 2 (SI2), the first aircraft of its kind to fly around the world without fuel, are now working on the development of solar drones.

“They would be a pilotless version of the Solar Impulse,” André Borschberg, one of SI2’s two pilots, told the media on Monday.

At the end of July, the record-breaking Solar Impulse 2 landed in Abu Dhabi, from where it had taken off on March 9, 2015. It ended up covering 43,000km without a single drop of jet fuel with stops in 17 destinations.

The feat enabled Borschberg and Bertrand Piccard to highlight the possibilities of clean technologies and renewable forms of energy.

The team now aims to develop an “application for green technology”, Piccard said on Monday.

Piccard and Borschberg said a pilotless version of their machine could fly at a low altitude – around 20 kilometres – for months. Such a device could provide a wi-fi network in isolated areas, they explained.

Borschberg said they were now “assessing the benefits” of moving forward with such a project. 

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.


swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Ein Solitär, der bis Mitte Jahrtausend Standard sein soll im Kanton Zürich: Das Photovoltaikhaus mit einer Fassade, die nachhaltigen Solarstrom produziert. (Stephanie Hess)
See in other languages: 9
Drones can pose a potential security risk, as in France in February, where they were spotted flying over the Eiffel Tower and nuclear facilities. (Keystone)
Solar Impulse flew over the Golden Gate bridge in April on its round-the-world trip (EPA/Jean Revillard)
See in other languages: 6
(SRF-SWI)
See in other languages: 3
Despite a few clouds along the way, the adventure was a blue-sky triumph. (Keystone)
See in other languages: 7
Long before Solar Impulse, the Wright brothers made history in the early 1900s. (AFP)
See in other languages: 3

Focus