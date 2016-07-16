Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Monster crash

Pokémon Go arrives in Switzerland and crashes servers

By swissinfo.ch and agencies

Who cares about the music? A woman plays Pokémon Go at the Gurten open air festival in Bern on Friday (Keystone)

Who cares about the music? A woman plays Pokémon Go at the Gurten open air festival in Bern on Friday

(Keystone)

The waiting is over for Swiss fans of Pokémon Go. The smartphone app for the location-based augmented reality mobile game has been officially available on Android devices and Apple’s iOS platform since Saturday afternoon.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that demand was so high that the servers promptly crashed.

In addition to Switzerland, the game, developed by Nintendo and former Google subsidiary Niantic Labs, will be available in 25 other countries.

Until now, Pokémon Go, which involves real geo-data and players hunting – by physically moving – little monsters, could only be played officially in English-language countries and Germany.

However, the game has already unleashed a wave of hype across Switzerland and users have got round the lack of an official app by creating accounts in those countries where it was available.

A Pokémon spotted in the offices of swissinfo.ch  (swissinfo.ch)

swissinfo.ch and agencies


Focus