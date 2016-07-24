Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

renewable energy

Solar Impulse takes off for world trip final leg

Sci & Tech
in depth: Solar Impulse

...
 See in another language: 1  Languages: 1
The plane took off in the early hours of this morning (EPA/Jean Revillard/REZO/Solar Impulse)

The plane took off in the early hours of this morning

(EPA/Jean Revillard/REZO/Solar Impulse)

The Swiss solar powered plane Solar Impulse has taken off on the last leg of its round-the-world trip. The plane, which is powered completely by energy from the sun, left Cairo, Egypt in the early hours of this morning.

The flight should last for two days and nights, and is headed for Abu Dhabi. Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard is at the controls, the plane’s other pilot André Borschberg has already completed his last trip in the aircraft for this project.

You can track the plane's progress live in this feed from the cockpit.

The Solar Impulse aircraft made history in 2010 as the first solar plane to fly through the night. After flying across the United States in 2013, a newer version was made, and Si2 set off in March 2015 to achieve some more world firsts.

The flight around the world has involved travelling over 40,000 kilometres (25,000 miles) and stops in 17 destinations.

The plane hit a snag when overheating meant it had to stop in Hawaii in July 2015, and then spend the winter there. However, it was repaired and set off again in April 2016 to complete the global mission.

The plane has a wingspan of 72 metres, slightly wider than a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet. The cockpit measures 3.8 m3, and has space for just one person at the controls. That means the pilots have had to learn to sleep and live entirely in the small space for days at a time while Si2 is in the air.

The plane weighs 2,300 kilograms (5,071 pounds) – about as much as an SUV.

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus