Long-term measurements help determine how ecosystems react to changing environmental conditions. This display shows two plants that are receiving different amounts of water and light.

Digital data models are the foundation of 3D printing. This structure is made of glue and sandstone.

Within seconds a 3D body scan can gather valuable data on fat and muscle mass, both useful in determining the health of a patient.

What happens to plastic waste lying on the ground? This display shows how much plastic remains after a year of exposure to the elements.

With the help of a tool to measure what people are looking at, it is possible to offer viewers useful information, such as the names of mountain peaks.

Robots are becoming more widespread, and their uses more varied.

How have butterfly populations in Zurich changed over the years?

The latest cancer treatments are tailored to the patient’s unique genetic makeup. This boy is building a model of his own DNA.

To understand how the human genome really works, researchers use mapping tools to find out how genes behave.

Big collections of language data can help show how children learn to speak and how language changes over time.

HIV-infections can be treated with patient-tailored drug cocktails developed using algorithms. Here a child tries to redirect genes in a playful way.

The Research Institute for the Public Sphere and Society at UZH analyzes the development of the Swiss media system, among other things.

Open days at ETHZ and University of Zürich

This content was published on September 9, 2017 11:00 AM Sep 9, 2017 - 11:00

A record number of visitors – 30,000 – turned out for the biannual science days hosted by the University of Zurich and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich.

Over the course of three days, some 300 researchers welcomed visitors at 60 stands, 40 lectures, and 14 workshops covering topics like health, robotics and climate science as well as the linguistic and cultural sciences. People could watch and participate in live experiments and ask questions of the scientists on hand.

The science cafés – where experts gave presentations and then discussed topics like artificial intelligence, financial investments, data journalism and gender in medicine – were filled to capacity. The weekend was also a chance to show how scientific findings can be transformed into hands-on business ideas.

“These spin-offs really show the immediate benefit that data science can have for all of us. Who wouldn’t want to play a musical instrument more precisely or have a custom-fit pair of jeans in their wardrobe? This is exactly what we’re doing at Scientificaexternal link: showing people the opportunities of digitalisation,” said ETH Zurich President Lino Guzzella in a post-event statement.

This was the fifth edition of Scientifica, as the event is called. The ETH Zurichexternal link and the University of Zurichexternal link will put on the next edition in 2019.

External Content science days video