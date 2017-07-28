Navigation

Swiss army plane missing

(swissinfo.ch)

A Swiss army PC-7 aircraft that took off on Tuesday morning has been reported missing. 

The propeller plane took off from the Payerne air base in canton Vaud, but it did not land in the southern Swiss city of Locarno at the expected time. A search is underway for the plane and its pilot, according to a statement from the army. 

More information to follow.



swissinfo.ch and agencies

