Four dead in fatal Portugal-Switzerland bus crash

Four people were killed and 21 injured when a bus travelling from Portugal to Switzerland crashed in icy conditions in France in the early hours of Sunday morning.



Last March, 12 Portuguese passengers were killed when a bus travelling in the opposite direction collided with a truck in France.

The latest accident occurred at around 04.30am on Highway 79 in the Saône-et-Loire region of eastern France. It is the same stretch of road, nicknamed the “death route”, that saw the fatal crash last year.

The French authorities reported that three of the 21 injured passengers were seriously injured in Sunday’s accident, including a two-year-old infant. There are reports that one person had to be reanimated by paramedics.

The bus contained up to 40 passengers who were en route to Switzerland, which has a large Portuguese diaspora community.



It is believed that the crash was caused by black ice on the road. Much of Europe has been gripped by freezing conditions over the weekend.



The bus reportedly slid across the road, through a barrier and plunged into a roadside ditch.

"It was very icy," said investigating prosecutor Karine Malara. "The weather conditions were very bad this morning."