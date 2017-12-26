This content was published on December 26, 2017 2:57 PM Dec 26, 2017 - 14:57

The selfie stop on the Lagalp (Corvatsch AG)

Switzerland’s first “selfie stop” on a ski piste has opened for business on Piz Lagalp in canton Graubünden. The steel cage will enable people to take pictures of themselves in safety.

Posing for a photo on “Switzerland’s steepest downhill” has never been a good idea and repeatedly endangered photographers and other skiers, said the media office for the ski region of Diavolezza, Corvatsch and Lagalb in eastern Switzerland.

For this reason, a circular steel construction with a two-metre diameter has been built at an altitude of 2,959 metres in the Upper Engadine.

“Our guests can now take a time-out on the Lagalp and shoot a selfie in front of the wonderful panorama in safety,” said Markus Moser, director of Corvatsch AG.

+ Alps once again shoulder the image of Switzerland abroadexternal link



Between March 2014 and September 2016, 127 people around the world died trying to take a selfie, according to a studyexternal link by researchers at Cornell University. No such fatal accident has yet occurred in Switzerland, the Swiss news Agency said on Tuesday.

lagalp lagalp

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.