This content was published on October 16, 2017 3:54 PM Oct 16, 2017 - 15:54

The home of the world-class Tonhalle orchestra in Zurichexternal link is being renovated, so the musicians have been forced into exile, making some classical music lovers see red. (SRF/swissinfo.chexternal link)

In May 2016, voters in the city of Zurich agreed to the renovation of the Tonhalle and Congress House, building works that will cost taxpayers CHF240 million ($251 million). Both buildings have suffered from a lack of investment over the past decades, with critics saying improvements were needed to the air conditioning, heating and lighting systems. They also said the seats were too hard and that there were not enough dressing rooms for soloists.

The exiled orchestra can be seen in action for the next three years at the Maag Hallexternal link, part of an industrial complex in Zurich West comprising various storeys with offices and factory buildings. CHF10 million has been invested in the acoustics, but there are 300 fewer seats than in the Tonhalle, and one in five orchestra subscriptions has been cancelled.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.