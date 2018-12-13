From the founding of Switzerland on the Rütli meadow to the apple pierced by the arrow fired by William Tell, many of the most iconic legends of the Swiss Confederation have one location in common: the wonderful scenery of Lake Lucerne.

Throughout history, thousands of men and women have shaped Switzerland's territory and society. The stories of who they were, the battles, revolutionary ideas or quiet but significant changes have been handed down through generations, and now fill the pages of Swiss history books. The traces of this rich heritage are many, some hidden and unknown.

In this series by Swiss Public Television, RSI, seven places have been chosen that are linked to historical events, myths and legends, that are part of the country's cultural heritage.

The sixth episode of the series visits the Rütli meadow, the place where the oath was sworn between the first three Swiss cantons, and after that, the town square where the legendary William Tell was arrested for not paying tribute to Gessler, the tyrannical governor.

(RSI, swissinfo.ch)

