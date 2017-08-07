Navigation

Shaken and stirred Fast food (and drink) Geneva-style

(Keystone)

Waiters sprint with their trays during the 21st Waiters Race at the Fêtes de Genève on Sunday. Eighty participants had to carry a tray with two glasses and two bottles for 1.8 kilometres (1.1 miles). 

The festivalexternal link, which, er, runs until August 13, features food from around the world, attractions, rides and other entertainment. The biggest event, a massive fireworks display, will take place on Saturday.

swissinfo.ch/ts

