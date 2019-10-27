The festival started in Bern in 2003 and now shows worldwide. (Shnit Worldwide Film Festival)

Some 35,000 people attended the Shnit Worldwide Short Film Festival, including 20,000 movie-goers in Bern who enjoyed the 11-day programme of documentaries, animations, feature films and experimental movies.

The 17th edition of the festival was staged simultaneously in several venues around the world: in Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Cairo, Cape Town, Moscow, New York, San José and Bern.

In the Swiss capitalexternal link, the audience was able to view more than 200 short films and numerous events at 12 different venues. This included special school screenings, which were visited by almost 1,000 children and young people.

Besides offering cultural entertainment, several original short films were entered into local and global competitions. Some 21 films were screened in the Swiss Made/National Competition, 121 in the International Competition and 18 in the Worldwide Competition.

The audience award went to Kaio Kathriner and his film “Refuge in The Rockies”. The jury prize went to “Brother, Move On” by Antshi von Moos – which each won a CHF5,000 prize.

The Shnit short film festivalexternal link was founded in Bern in 2003 and following its initial success has fanned out across multiple locations across the world.

