Police say two people have been killed in a shoot-out in the streets of the Swiss city of Zurich, outside a bank building.
A large contingent of security forces was deployed to respond to a downtown crime scene on Friday, according to an official statement.
Officers found one person dead and a second with serious injuries, who subsequently died.
Police said the situation was under control and there is no danger to the public.
The area near Zurich's main railway station has been cordoned off.
A police spokesman said initial evidence pointed to a crime of passion between a man and woman.
Witnesses said they saw two people leaving a cafe when the man fired several shots at the woman before pointing the gun at himself outside a bank.
One of the victims is an employee of the UBS bank, the company confirmed.
