This content was published on June 3, 2019 4:37 PM

(Ti-press)

The number of packages processed by the Swiss Postexternal link office’s three parcel centres has been rising steadily since they opened 20 years ago. During that time, the centres in Härkingen, Daillens and Frauenfeld have handled more than 3.1 billion packages.

On average, 800,000 parcels roll along their conveyor belts per day, Swiss Post announced on Mondayexternal link. On peak days during the Christmas season, the figure goes up to 1.4 million. Each year, the numbers rise even higher, which Swiss Post attributes to internet trade.

When the three centres opened on May 31, 1999, Swiss Post invested CHF450 million ($451 million) in new technology and infrastructure to increase automation. Between 2014 and 2016, Swiss Post invested a further CHF60 million in the centres, which increased capacity by 25%.

Three additional centres are now being built in Vétroz, Cadenazzo and Untervaz. These will improve service to French-, Italian- and Romansh-speaking areas by reducing transport times.

According to Swiss Post, the new centres are a response to the parcel boom through globalization and online trade, as well as to the increasing demand for priority parcels. This will cost Swiss Post around CHF190 million by 2020. Additional centres in other regions are also planned.

Online shopping Swiss Post handles record volume of Christmas parcels Swiss Post handled a record 1.4 million parcels a day in the week before Christmas. This can be attributed to the continued growth of online shopping. This content was published on December 26, 2018 2:14 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Arabic (ar) البريد السويسري يستقبل أعدادا قياسية من الطرود البريدية

Keystone-SDA/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram