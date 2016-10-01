Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Sign of respect

Popular Air Force display cancelled after fatal crashes

Politics Disaster

...

An annual public Air Force demonstration has been cancelled out of respect to three pilots who died in two separate crashes within the last few weeks. The live firing event in Axalp, canton Bern, attracts large crowds of spectators every year.

The display was called off following a military helicopter crash last week, which killed the pilot and co-pilot and injured a flight assistant, and an accident on August 29 that claimed the life of an F/A-18 fighter jet.

The Super Puma helicopter came down in the central Swiss Alps on Wednesday after dropping off members of an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission inspecting Swiss army installations.

The F/A-18 jet crashed into a rock face at the Susten Pass, central Switzerland, last month during exercises.

Defence Minister Guy Parmelin took the decision to cancel the public Axalp event, which was due to be staged on October 12-13. The Swiss Air Force has also scrapped a separate exercise in the same region that would have taken place October 11-13.

A statement said the cancellations were “out of considering and respect” for the four victims of the crashes.

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus