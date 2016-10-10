Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Singapore action

BSI bankers charged with 1MDB offences

Business Law and order
in depth: Banks in turmoil

...

The Singaporean authorities have charged two senior private bankers at the Singapore branch of Swiss-based BSI bank for alleged fraud and corruption in relation to the ongoing investigation into the 1MDB Malaysian wealth fund.

Singapore’s Attorney General has also referred 11 other BSI staff, including senior management, to the public prosecutor to evaluate whether they have broken the country’s laws.

In a statement of Monday, the Attorney General’s office said Yak Yew Chee and Yvonne Seah Yew are each facing seven charges for failing to disclose suspicious transactions to the financial authorities. Another BSI banker, Yeo Jiawei already faces 11 charges in connection to the 1MDB scandal.

An investigation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore had “indicated that there had been serious misconduct by some members of the senior management and staff of BSI Singapore”, said a statement by the Attorney General’s office on Monday.

Singapore has also removed BSI’s banking license in Singapore while the Swiss authorities have allowed the bank’s operations to continue running only after it was taken over by EFG bank.

The Swiss Attorney General is also investigating suspicions of fraud and corruption. Last week, it filed a second request for legal assistance with the Malaysian authorities, saying that it suspected a Ponzi scheme had been used to cover up the misappropriation of $800 million (CHF782 million) from 1MDB.

In total, it is believed that some $4 billion may have been corruptly misappropriated from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. BSI and other banks are suspected of having either turned a blind eye, or failed to conduct proper due diligence in their dealings with the fund.

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus