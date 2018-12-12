swisisnfo.ch visited a yodelling beginner’s class in Emmenbrücke, canton Lucerne to find out how people learn to do it. This group has been training for a total of five course nights under the tuition of Ursula Gernet, herself a solo yodeller and choir director. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch)
-
-
-
See in another language: 9 See in another language: 9
singing course Yodelling for beginners
swisisnfo.ch visited a yodelling beginner’s class in Emmenbrücke, canton Lucerne to find out how people learn to do it. This group has been training for a total of five course nights under the tuition of Ursula Gernet, herself a solo yodeller and choir director. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch)