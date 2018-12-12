Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

singing course Yodelling for beginners

swisisnfo.ch visited a yodelling beginner’s class in Emmenbrücke, canton Lucerne to find out how people learn to do it. This group has been training for a total of five course nights under the tuition of Ursula Gernet, herself a solo yodeller and choir director. (Julie Hunt, swissinfo.ch) 

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters