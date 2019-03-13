This content was published on March 13, 2019 11:02 AM

Switzerland has enjoyed little success at the annual Eurovision Song Contest in recent years but the tide may be about to turn.

This year, the Alpine country will be represented by Luca Hänni,a Swiss singer-songwriter and model, best known for winning the German talent show, "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (Germany in search of a superstar) in 2012. At Eurovision, he'll be singing a track he composed himself, "She got me".

The 64th edition of the contest takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 14, 16 and 18. Israel is hosting the event because it won the last competition in Lisbon, Portugal. 41 countries will participate in the 2019 edition, which will take place without Bulgaria and Ukraine.

(SRF/swissinfo.ch)





