This content was published on July 22, 2019 4:15 PM

Critics argue that Philip Morris used the opening of the Swiss embassy to Moscow to sell products in the compound. (Keystone/Yuri Kochetkov)

The Swiss foreign ministry is facing growing criticism over its deal to let the tobacco multinational Philip Morris act as co-sponsor of major events abroad.

The Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) said it had contacted the Swiss authorities and was seeking a ban on tobacco-sponsored events at next year’s World Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Tamedia group of newspapers.

“We will insist that the agreements [of the Bureau International des Expositions] are also respected at the Swiss pavilion in Dubai,” the WHO is quoted as saying.

The Bureau International des Expositionsexternal link is an intergovernmental organisation in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos.

Philip Morris has pledged CH1.8 million ($1.8 million) towards the Swiss foreign ministry’s social activities.

The United States company also contributed CHF45,000 towards the opening of the new Swiss embassy to Moscow last month.

Against prevention policy

More criticism of the foreign ministry’s sponsoring policy came from the Federal Office of Public Health, the Swiss Lung Associationexternal link and politicians from several parties.

“The cooperation with a tobacco company for the Expo in Dubai goes against our own prevention strategy,” the health office told the CH-Media group of newspapers last week.

The left-wing Social Democratic Party said it would launch a proposal to ban sponsoring by Philip Morris.

The foreign ministryexternal link argues that it was parliament which approved a proposal to have half of the CHF15 million for the Swiss pavilion provided by private sponsors.

The ministry adds that Philip Morrisexternal link is an important multinational with European headquarters in Switzerland, according to the Monday editions of the Tamedia newspapers.

The ministry is quoted as saying that it will do its utmost to avoid “the false impression that the Swiss government promotes tobacco products”.



swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know. Survey Your questions become our stories: time to vote