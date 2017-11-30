This content was published on November 30, 2017 11:38 AM Nov 30, 2017 - 11:38

Testing a flying simulator at the 25th anniversary of Autodesk's Swiss offices last year

(Keystone)

US software manufacturer Autodesk is closing its offices in Neuchâtel in northwest Switzerland, affecting more than 230 employees. The company said the closure was part of a restructuring strategy.

Autodesk had run its European service centre in Neuchâtel since 1991.

The cantonal government said it had been informed of the decision but was nevertheless surprised, expressing its “total incomprehension”. It said it expected Autodesk to examine all the alternatives to a complete closure and provide all affected workers with a social plan.

The California-based firm announced on Tuesdayexternal link a restructuring plan to focus on its strategic priorities of “completing the subscription transition, digitising the company and re-imagining manufacturing, construction, and production”.

Business magazine Fortune saidexternal link this would involve Autodesk, whose software is widely used by architecture, construction and manufacturing firms, cutting 1,150 jobs, or 13% of its workforce.

The company said the restructuring would cost $135 million-$149 million (CHF133 million-CHF147 million).

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

