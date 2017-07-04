A gallery of photos of the NeighborHub

Simple in appearance, the community centre built by Swiss university students for the United States Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon 2017 contest is more complex viewed from the inside.

The solar-powered structure actually generates more energy than it needs. A computer tablet, can control its functions and measure energy consumption. It can “communicate” its messaging through colors. See-through walls help people to understand how it was built.

There are plants, fish, and innovative water systems for drinking, growing and flushing. The centre also collects rainwater that can be used for washing.

