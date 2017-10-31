Navigation

SRI archive 1998 Religious tolerance is 'Old Order' of the day

The Mennonites and Amish were among the most radical groups to come out of the Reformation, which began 500 years ago.

In this 1998 report from the archives of Swiss Radio International, Dale Bechtel visits an 'Old Order' Mennonite community in southern Ontario, Canada. He talked to elders, teachers and historians to get a sense of how they've managed to 'keep the faith' over the centuries and maintain a traditional way of life all without isolating themselves from modern society.


