A herd of cows got spooked and ran amok on Sunday, the final day of the Unspunnen festival in Interlaken. One man got knocked down, but nobody was injured.
One of the highlights of the nine-day festival was a three-hour parade on Sunday morning. It featured 4,000 people showing traditional clothing and customs from all 26 cantons. But the excitement proved to be too much for a herd of cows.
The herd, decorated for the occasion, ran a couple of laps around the arena before settling down again. The cattle knocked down a man accompanying them, but they did not trample him. One animal remained calm: a bull.
The 2017 Unspunnen festival attracted 90,000 visitors. Organizers had been hoping for 150,000, but the rainy and cool weather in the latter half of the week proved discouraging. Some 25,000 people attended the closing parade on Sunday.
A giant rock is the symbol of the festival. This video shows why:
