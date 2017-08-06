This content was published on August 6, 2017 3:43 PM Aug 6, 2017 - 15:43

Earlier this year. Del Ponte called Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “one of the worst criminals”. (Keystone)

Carla Del Ponte, member of the United Nations-appointed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic has announced her intention to resign from her post.

The former Swiss Attorney General and prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) shared that there is "no political will" to support the UN Syrian commissionexternal link.

"I decided to present my resignation. I have already prepared my letter," she told a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Locarno Film Festival on Sunday. "I am resigned," she said.

"I leave this commission which is not backed by any political will," she added. The Ticino native so far as to claim that her presence on the UN commission was nothing more than an "alibi".

"I have no power as long as the Security Council does nothing," she said. "We are powerless, there is no justice for Syria.”

The 65-year-old has been a member of the independent commission of inquiry set up under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) since September 2012. The Commission was established on August 23, 2011. It is composed of three Commissioners: Del Ponte, Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro from Brazil (chair) and Karen Koning AbuZayd from the United States.

