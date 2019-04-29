Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Foreign affairs

State visit Swiss president strengthens economic ties with China

Swiss president Maurer (centre) and Chinese president Xi during the welcome ceremony

Xi and Maurer (centre) during the welcome ceremony in Beijing on Monday.

(Keystone/Madoka Ikegami)

Swiss President Ueli Maurer has been received by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, for a state visit at the end of a week-long visit to China.

The talks on Monday focused on strengthening relations, notably on economic and finance matters, according to a government statementexternal link.

Bilateral ties are at a “historic high in terms of frequency of visits and the range of common topics” covering finance, taxes, science and human rights, stated Maurer.

Both sides signed a declaration of intent to boost cooperation on trade, investment and finance under the so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The agreement seeks to improve conditions and facilitate cooperation between businesses from Switzerland and China in third markets.

During the week-long visit to China, Maurer, who holds the portfolio as finance minister in the Swiss government, also met his Chinese counterpart, Liu Kun, as well as the prime minister, Li Keqiang.

Maurer, leading a finance and business delegation, attended an international forum of the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing last week.

Chinese visit Why Switzerland and China are courting each other

The Swiss president is in China, where he will sign a memorandum of understanding focusing on finance and trade. What’s in it for both countries?

swissinfo.ch/ug

Tags

Links

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters