This content was published on January 31, 2018 3:20 PM Jan 31, 2018 - 15:20

A woman sticks the latest vignette in her car

(Keystone)

Anyone wanting to drive on Swiss motorways from Thursday will need the new 2018 vignette, a charge sticker which is placed inside one’s windscreen, costing CHF40 ($42.90).

The Federal Customs Administration said on Wednesday it expected to sell around 9.6 million vignettes, resulting in a net income of some CHF347 million.

The authorities estimated a third of the vignettes would be bought by foreign drivers. They added that from past experience around 5% of cars on Swiss motorways don’t have a sticker. Getting caught without a vignette means a CHF200 fine.

+ Information on traffic in Switzerland

The use of Swiss motorways has been subject to charge since 1985. The vignette is valid from December 1 of the year prior to that printed on the sticker through to January 31 of the year following that printed on the sticker.

The Federal Customs Administration provides informationexternal link on which vehicles require a vignette, exemptions and a map of the national road network subject to taxation.

SDA-ATS/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.