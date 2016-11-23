Women quotas for company boards watered down

Justice Minister Sommaruga says the amendments adapt the stock corporation law to the requirements of the 21st century (Keystone)

The government has endorsed plans to impose a gender quota for boards and managements of listed Swiss companies as part of a wide-ranging legal amendment to be discussed by parliament.

The bill includes a minimum 30% quota for women on company boards and at least 20% for members of company managements.

“The cabinet agreed that rules are necessary,” said Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga at a news conference on Wednesday.

However, the bill stops short of imposing sanctions for companies which fail to implement the quota within up to five or ten years respectively. Instead, it proposes a ‘comply or explain’ regulation as a best practice standard.

Sommaruga said the draft was taking into account opposition from the business community by proposing long transition periods.

The government published the broad outline of the legal amendment last December.

Commodities

The cabinet wants firms in the commodities sector to publish payments in excess of CHF100,000 ($99,024) to state authorities.

Sommaruga said the measure was necessary to boost transparency in the sector and protect Switzerland – an international hub of commodities companies – from a reputation risk.

Glencore already publishes its government payments under its obligation to European Union laws, whilst Trafigura has chosen to give up this information voluntarily.

The overhaul of the stock corporation law is aimed at easing regulations for newly founded companies and wants to make it easier for firms to raise additional share capital.



It also enshrines in law proposals approved by Swiss voters in 2013 to limit excessive salaries and other financial benefits to chief executives and board members.

Sommaruga said she was hopeful that parliament would approve the bill despite stiff resistance by the business community to a first draft.

“It is a stock corporation law for the 21st century. It proposes flexible solutions and is not a straitjacket for businesses,” she said.

Urs Geiser, swissinfo.ch

