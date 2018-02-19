This content was published on February 19, 2018 10:55 AM Feb 19, 2018 - 10:55

It's notoriously difficult to gain university places in medicine and veterinary science in Switzerland, so a growing number of Swiss are going to Romania to study instead. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

There are reputable universities for medicineexternal link and veterinary scienceexternal link in Cluj, Romania's fourth most populous city in the northwestern part of the country. Teaching is in French and English, and the qualifications are recognised in Switzerland and European Union countries.



Since Romania became a member of the EU, the medical faculty in Cluj is said to have seen an explosion in the number of students. Cluj currently has 50 from Western Switzerland. Students claim the studies themselves are not easier, but entrance requirements are more relaxed.





