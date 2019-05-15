Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Alpine Environment

Submerged When the ‘flood of the century’ crippled Switzerland

Roland Eberle, Philipp Staehelin, Vreni Schawalder and Hermann Lei walking on planks over flooded Thurgau

Government officials from canton Thurgau, near the northeast border with Germany, inspect the damage in June 1999. (Keystone/Christoph Ruckstuhl)

Aerial view of Flooding of the Linth canal

The heavy rainfall which lasted 24 hours finally overflowed the Linth Canal in the northeast on May 22, 1999. (Keystone/Michele Limina)

Bern floods in 1999

The flooded city of Bern resembling the canals of Venice. A boat taxi service was set up to help residents get home dry. (Keystone/Jurg Müller)

flooding of the motorway near Maienfeld.

Lanes of the N13 motorway were closed due to flooding near the eastern town of Maienfeld, May 22, 1999. (Keystone/Michele Limina)


Heavy rainfall caused numerous landslides in Switzerland and drastically aggravated the flood situation.

Civil defence crews helped the city of Lucerne in central Switzerland with filling sandbags, to stem the flood damage to the city. (Keystone/Guido Roeoesli)

Image Gallery on the floods of 1999 in Switzerland

When the “flood of the century” coursed through Switzerland 20 years ago, lakes and rivers overflowed and left a terrible mess in their wake.

Severe flooding in May 1999 killed one person and injured several others. Damage to property and infrastructure was severe, racking up thousands of insurance claims worth millions of Swiss francs. Especially hard hit were communities near Bern and in central and eastern Switzerland. In some cases, the entire ground floors of homes and businesses were filled with water. The experience forced the local authorities to come up with better ways of preventing future flood damage.

These days, Switzerland has much more detailed hazard mapsexternal link – which calculate the risk of flooding, rock- and landslides and avalanches. Federal and cantonal governments have also earmarked funds for mitigation initiatives.

This money has gone towards various measures, like pipelines being laid under vulnerable towns. Also, floodplains have been dug along the Aare River, which flows from Lake Thun and into the Swiss capital, Bern.

Switzerland experienced another “once-in-a-lifetime” flood in August 2005, affecting many of the same areas.

Eight fatalities Flood and landslide damage in 2017 cost CHF170 million

The cost of floods, debris flows, rockfalls and landslides in 2017 was the highest in ten years, according Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, ...

This content was published on March 16, 2018 3:57 PM


Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters