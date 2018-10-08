Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Sulawesi earthquake Swiss deliver humanitarian aid to Indonesia

...
A resident passing through the ruins of a house in Balaroa, central Sulawesi, on Monday

A resident passing through the ruins of a house in Balaroa, central Sulawesi, on Monday

(Keystone)

Thirteen experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit have started work on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, following a devastating earthquake at the end of September. They are helping with the construction of shelters, drinking water treatment, logistics and coordination in the city of Palu. 

The Indonesian government is aware of their presence, the Swiss foreign affairs ministry said on Monday. Another expert is stationed in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. He is helping the Swiss embassy coordinate with the Indonesian government and aid workers. 

+ How can you help?external link

The Indonesian government has declared there is an urgent need for drinking water, medical supplies, logistical coordination and the supply of electricity. 

As a result, Switzerland sent a second cargo flight to the area on Monday, with a further 30 tonnes of relief supplies. This includes drinking water stations, means to clean wells and tarpaulins for emergency shelters. 

The second delivery also brought to the disaster area an additional 300 climate-suitable family tents with cooking equipment and mosquito nets for about 1,500 people. In addition, there are 30 multi-purpose tents, which can be used as classrooms, health centres or storage rooms.

SDA-ATS/ts

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters