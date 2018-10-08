Thirteen experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit have started work on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, following a devastating earthquake at the end of September. They are helping with the construction of shelters, drinking water treatment, logistics and coordination in the city of Palu.
The Indonesian government is aware of their presence, the Swiss foreign affairs ministry said on Monday. Another expert is stationed in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. He is helping the Swiss embassy coordinate with the Indonesian government and aid workers.
The Indonesian government has declared there is an urgent need for drinking water, medical supplies, logistical coordination and the supply of electricity.
As a result, Switzerland sent a second cargo flight to the area on Monday, with a further 30 tonnes of relief supplies. This includes drinking water stations, means to clean wells and tarpaulins for emergency shelters.
The second delivery also brought to the disaster area an additional 300 climate-suitable family tents with cooking equipment and mosquito nets for about 1,500 people. In addition, there are 30 multi-purpose tents, which can be used as classrooms, health centres or storage rooms.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.