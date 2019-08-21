Baeriswyl will start her new job at the UN in spring 2020. (© Keystone / Christian Merz)

In a major shift at the top of the foreign ministry in Bern, the state secretary for foreign affairs, Pascale Baeriswyl, will be leaving her current position at the end of the year.

Baeriswyl, the first woman to occupy the number two spot in the ministry, will take charge of the Swiss mission to the United Nations in New York as of spring 2020, the government announced on Wednesday.

The posting was a recognition of Baeriswyl’s “long-standing professional experience, expertise in multilateral diplomacy and extensive network of international contacts,” the government wrote in a press releaseexternal link.

It’s not clear who will replace her as the foreign ministry’s number two in Bern.

Peace and politics expert

Baeriswyl, a 51-year-old diplomat born in Bern, has prior experience at the Swiss mission to the UN, where she led the political section from 2008-2013.

Appointed to her current function by Cassis’s predecessor Didier Burkhalter, Baeriswyl managed in her three-year stint to drive the creation of four new Swiss protecting power mandatesexternal link. She also headed peace-building efforts in Colombia, Mozambique, Nepal and the Middle East, among others.

The current hot potato for Swiss foreign policy – relations with the European Union and the negotiation of a new framework deal – were taken out of her hands in January 2018 and given to Roberto Balzaretti, state secretary for European affairs.

Between now and the end of the year, aside from everyday diplomatic affairs, Baeriswyl will continue to preside over the formulation of the Swiss foreign policy strategy for 2020-2023.

Her time at the UN in New York will come as Switzerland vies for a seat on the Security Council for 2023-2024, a bid that is facing some domestic resistance.

She will replace Jürg Lauber, who has headed the Swiss mission since 2015.

Keystone-SDA/dos

