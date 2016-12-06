Public transport helps Swiss commuters stay stress free

Commuters in Zurich's main train station (Keystone)

Over half of Swiss workers use public transport to get to work – compared to 34% of Europeans – and they feel less stressed than if they had taken their car, a survey has revealed.

Around 20% of Swiss commuters who use public transport say they feel stressed when they arrive at their place of work. This compares to 32% of car drivers, a Europe-wide survey by the PageGroup recruitment company, published on Tuesday, has found.



Despite having shorter journeys to work, 24% of French-speakers said they felt stressed on their way into the workplace versus 17% of German-speakers.



In French-speaking Switzerland the average journey to work takes 38 minutes, compared to 43 in German-speaking regions. The European average is 42 minutes.



Meanwhile, the Swiss are generally delighted with the punctuality of their public transport: 94% said it was efficient, compared to 75% as a European average. The Italians are the least content with their public transport networks (only 54% satisfied), ahead of the French (64%), Germans (77%) and Austrians (89%).



The PageGroup survey questioned 12,485 people in Europe, including 1,558 Swiss residents in various parts of the country.



Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.