Apr 28, 2017 - 16:16

The man is appearing before a judge at the German Federal Court (Keystone)

A 54-year-old Swiss man was arrested on Friday in Frankfurt, Germany on suspicion of spying. He is accused of having spent five years spying for “a foreign power”, the German justice authorities have said.

Several living and business quarters have been searched in Frankfurt and the surrounding area, the German Federal Prosecutor said in a statementexternal link.

No further details were released.

Friday’s actions come following an arrest warrant issued by a judge at the German Federal High Court last December.

“The accused is strongly suspected of having worked for the secret service of a foreign power since the beginning of 2012,” the statement continued, without giving any further details of the foreign power.

The man is on Friday to come before the same judge at the German Federal High Court who issued the arrest warrant. The judge is to decide on remand custody.