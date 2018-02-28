Parliament’s refusal to guarantee banking access to Swiss expatriates has placed the onus on banks to solve the longstanding problem. However, the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) remains confident that a solution can be found.
OSA Director Ariane Rustichelli said efforts are underway to improve information for Swiss citizens living overseas who wish to hold an account in Switzerland. In addition, a cantonal bank is willing to offer its services to expatriates, she said.
More details about the agreement will be published at a meeting of the Council of the Swiss Abroad in Bern next month.
Her comments come despite parliament’s rejection of a proposal to give Swiss expatriates guaranteed access to an account with a major Swiss bank.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday refused to confirm a decision by the Senate last September. The promoter of the motion, Senator and OSA Vice President Filippo Lombardi agreed with the move.
“The proposal has put pressure on the banks to find a pragmatic solution for the Swiss expats,” Rustichelli told swissinfo.ch.
During Wednesday’s debate, OSA representative and parliamentarian, Roland Rino Büchel, warned that the banks would pay a high price if it opponents tried to block an accord on improved banking information for expat clients.
In a bid to end a ten-year battle, the OSA last September announced a strategy against the closures of accounts or high banking fees for Swiss expats.
