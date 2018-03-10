This content was published on March 10, 2018 9:04 PM Mar 10, 2018 - 21:04

The 140-member of the Swiss Abroad Council gathered in Bern for its biennial meeting (swissinfo.ch)

The Council of the Swiss Abroad has called on parliament to reject a proposal limiting welfare benefits to residence status in Switzerland or contributions to the country’s social security system.

In a resolution, adopted unanimously on Saturday, the assembly criticised the proposals of a committee of the House of Representatives as a breach of legal equality set down in the constitution.

“The proposals are tantamount to a blatant discrimination of all those Swiss citizens who live abroad [notably in countries outside the European Union and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)] for whatever reason,” the resolution says.

It also contradicts the international mobility of citizens, according to the resolution.

In the same vein, François Baur, a representative of the Swiss Business Federation on the council, said the proposals of the parliamentary committee were not at all in the interest of the Swiss economy, notably the export-oriented sector and companies with subsidiaries abroad.

The House of Representatives in due to discuss the issue next Wednesday.

The planned cuts in welfare benefits were just one of several parliamentary and other political issues discussed by the 140-member assemblyexternal link in the Swiss capital Bern on Saturday.

Lombardi (right) is one of architects of the accord between the OSA and Swiss banks (ASO/Adrian Moser)

The council is part of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) which represents the 780,000 Swiss citizens living across the world. About 158,400 of them have registered to take part in votes and elections in Switzerland.

Banking woes

OSA President and council speaker Remo Gysin on Saturday presented details of an accord with several Swiss financial institutions aimed at easing tensions over access to bank accounts for Swiss Abroad citizens.

Gysin announced that the Geneva Cantonal Bank agreed to offer bank accounts to all Swiss expatriates who comply with international regulations.

“I hope the deal will set an example for the whole sector,” Gysin said.

He also said the five major Swiss financial institutions were willing to boost information together with the OSA and the government, posting essential know-how on the websites of the foreign ministry and the OSA.

They also agreed to facilitate the opening of a bank account in Switzerland for expats and to appoint special advisers.

Progress

“We made progress after years of deadlock even but we haven’t reached the end of the road yet” said Gysin.

He promised to review the situation in two years.

OSA vice-president and Senator Filippo Lombardi added that the political pressure built up in parliament over the past few years was beginning to pay out.

“The banks made a moral and technical commitment. Having them sit at a table with us was an achievement after nine years of stalemate,” Lombardi said.

He said new and amended motions would be launched in parliament if the overall situation will not improve for Swiss expat banking clients.

E-voting

A priority for the Swiss expat community is electronic voting and therefore a recurring topic at council meetings.



OSA director Ariane Rustichelli led a discussion with parliamentarian Franz Grüter, a former IT businessman and Claudia Pletscher from Swiss Post which developed an e-vote system together with a Spanish company.

The People’s Party politician argued that the risks of cyberattacks were inevitable and would undermine the credibility of direct democratic tools, notably votes and elections.

“The question is not if there will be an attack, but when the attack will happen,” Grüter said. Many of his statements prompted accusations from the audience that he was a “scaremonger”.

For her part, Pletscher said her company had developed a system where manipulations do not go unnoticed.

“There is no absolute security, but we can assure control over the transfer of a vote online.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many delegates expressed a lively interest in the subject but appeared to agree with proponents of e-voting.

The first trials with e-voting were launched in 2004 in canton Geneva and about 200 tests with a limited number of voters, notably the Swiss Abroad community, have taken place in 14 of the 26 Swiss cantons since.

The Swiss government said it wanted most cantons to grant their voters the e-voting option for the next parliamentary elections in October 2019. The OSA insists that all Swiss expatriates can use the online channel to elect the members of the House of Representatives.

New OSA members The council unanimously approved a request by the Swiss Center of North Americaexternal link to join the OSA as an associate member. The non-profit organisation, based in New Glarus, is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Swiss cultural heritage in the US and Canada. The New York Swiss Gymnastic Societyexternal link was also made an associate member of the OSA.

